BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
Aug 23 General Motors Co said it will invest $220 million to build the next-generation Chevrolet Cruze in two northeast Ohio plants.
The company, which has invested more than $7.3 billion in its U.S. facilities since 2009, said it will retain more than 5,000 jobs at its Lordstown and Parma facilities.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.