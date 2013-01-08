By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT Jan 8 General Motors Co is
dropping its "Chevy Runs Deep" marketing campaign in favor of a
tagline that GM officials said would better resonate with
consumers around the world.
The new tag, "Find New Roads," is the automaker's first
attempt at a global message for Chevrolet, one of two brands
that GM is positioning as a global brand. The move comes as GM
prepares to launch 20 Chevrolet vehicles worldwide.
The slogan also reflects a change in the brand's customers,
who are increasingly located outside the United States. Ten
years ago, the U.S. market accounted for about 70 percent of
Chevrolet sales. Now, it makes up 36 percent, said Alan Batey,
head U.S. sales and global marketing, in an interview.
"It's very simple," Batey said of the new slogan, adding
that its connotation may differ within various countries or
among buyers of various models. "It means different things to
different people in different segments of the market."
The first ads will appear in the United States this quarter
and will later roll out around the world. This is the first
campaign from Commonwealth, a joint venture of two of GM's
largest ad agencies, Batey said.
GM and Commonwealth worked on the campaign for about six
months, Batey said, adding that the new tagline will also serve
as an internal rallying cry, or "North Star," for GM employees
to focus more on product development.
Chevrolet's ads traditionally have had a patriotic tenor. In
the 1970s, GM rolled out its "Baseball, Hot Dogs, Apple Pie and
Chevrolet" campaign, followed by "Heartbeat of America" in the
1980s.
"Chevy Runs Deep" was the brainchild of Joel Ewanick, who
was fired last year as GM's head of U.S. marketing. The campaign
was intended to celebrate Chevrolet's history at the time of its
100-year anniversary.
But critics said the campaign failed to connect well with
customers. GM officials said the new tagline would do better in
the more than 140 markets that sell Chevrolet cars and trucks.
"We have sold Chevrolets around the world for almost a
century, but this is the first time we have aligned behind one
global vision," Mary Barra, head of GM product development, said
in a statement on Tuesday.