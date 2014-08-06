SHANGHAI Aug 6 General Motors Co and its
Chinese joint ventures sold 249,734 vehicles in China in July,
up 12.7 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on
Wednesday.
That follows a 9.1 percent year-on-year rise in June and a
9.2 percent rise in May.
The company's sales in the first seven months of the year
totaled 1.98 million vehicles, up 10.7 percent from the same
period a year earlier.
GM plans to invest $12 billion in China between 2014 and
2017 and build five more plants to ramp up its manufacturing
capacity, its China president Matt Tsien said at the Beijing
auto show in April.
GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with China FAW
Group Corp and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Samuel Shen; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)