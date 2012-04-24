BEIJING, April 24 GM China joint venture
Shanghai-GM-Wuling (SGMW) will launch a new vehicle under the
Baojun Chinese brand each year starting in 2014, an executive
said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the Beijing auto show, Karl Slym, vice president
at SGMW, added that Baojun expected 2012 sales of at least
94,000 of its Baojun 630 model in its first full year of
production.
It had a two percent share of the compact-car segment in the
partial year last year and that jumped to 8 percent in the first
two months of this year, Slym said.
"We can be very happy with how Baojun has launched its
career," Slym said.
Separately, Matt Tsien, vice president of the company's
international operations division, said the Chevrolet mini-car
Lichi model would "soon" be shifted to Baojun's brand line-up.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Ken Wills)