By Fang Yan, Ben Klayman and Hui Li
| BEIJING/DETROIT
BEIJING/DETROIT Nov 6 Chen Dong, the
42-year-old owner of a cellphone wholesale business in Beijing,
is a big fan of Hollywood movies and the Chicago Bulls
basketball team, and sends his daughter to college in the United
States.
He thought of stretching that love of all things American to
his car, but instead opted for a new black Audi A6 sedan over a
rival Cadillac - underscoring the challenge facing General
Motors Co as it seeks to promote Cadillac in China and
transform it into a fully-fledged global luxury brand.
"The Cadillac SLS was one of our options, but we thought the
look was just way too aggressive," said Chen, who also called in
at BMW, Volvo and Infiniti showrooms. "The Cadillac's (exterior)
lines were not smooth."
GM's Cadillac problem is that many other car buyers in China
feel the same as Chen: that Cadillac's edgy look, with its
sharp, angular lines and creased edges - inspired by the design
of American stealth military planes - is a turn-off, say
analysts and, indeed, Cadillac marketers' themselves.
The U.S. automaker now seems ready to phase out the angular
look to woo more buyers in China, the world's biggest market for
cars and a beacon for global luxury brands - where a Mercedes
S-Class 300 sedan can set you back $157,000.
GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson wants Cadillac sales in China
to reach U.S. levels by 2015 or 2016, part of a broader push to
globalize and revive the brand from decades of neglect and turn
it into a serious rival to BMW.
"Successful global automotive companies must have a major
global luxury brand that ... wins around the world, and in
China," Akerson said at the Beijing auto show earlier this year.
Focusing on China with Cadillac is a must for GM. Demand for
luxury cars in the world's second-biggest economy is forecast to
grow to 2.7 million cars a year by 2020, overtaking the United
States as the world's leading luxury car market.
It's a high-stakes, high-risk push.
If GM can't convince the Chinese to fall in love with
Cadillac, the 110-year-old American luxury car brand will face a
leaner future battling for business even on its home turf behind
global powerhouses BMW, Mercedes and Toyota Motor's
Lexus luxury brand.
Research firm LMC Automotive forecasts GM will sell more
than 35,000 Cadillac cars in China this year, up from about
30,000 in 2011. It predicts those sales will climb to just over
75,000 in 2018, still less than half last year's U.S. total of
more than 152,000. The United States and China account for nine
of every 10 Cadillacs sold globally.
CONFUCIAN CONCEPT
Chinese car buyers' antipathy towards the Cadillac design
has a partly cultural basis, too. The preference for smoother,
curvier cars stems from 'Zhongyong,' a Confucian concept that
stresses harmony, according to Fu Liming, who teaches
transportation design at Jilin University in northeast China.
"In cars, the Zhongyong concept translates into unified
lines and curves," Fu said. "Cadillac's design isn't soft, its
angles and arcs aren't smooth enough."
GM has reached a similar conclusion, independently, and is
toning down the Cadillac design, according to the brand's China
sales and marketing chief Kevin Chen, who said the company's
research found some Chinese buyers passed up Cadillac because
its design was too "futuristic" and "bold".
"If you ask our customers what's the motivation for choosing
Cadillac, they would say design. If you ask Audi buyers why they
don't choose Cadillac, they'd say it's too bold," he said.
China is not the only market GM is focusing on, but as the
luxury auto market there has grown so fast, GM is altering
Cadillac's design to please local buyers: "instead of too much
futuristic and too advanced, more towards modern contemporary
design," sums up GM's Chen.
Like Cadillac, several foreign luxury car brands are piling
into China, drooling over the success there of German brands.
Nissan Motor's Infiniti and Honda Motor's
Acura face similar challenges to Cadillac. That's in part
because China's economy is no longer growing explosively. Its
upscale car market is crowded and dominated by Germany's Audi,
BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
GM's crosstown rival Ford Motor Co is also staking its
luxury brand Lincoln's global survival on China. With plans to
launch the Lincoln there in 2014, Ford executives admit they are
late in the game. But "the market is enormous," global marketing
chief Jim Farley told Reuters in Beijing on an August visit.
"You can't ignore the size of the luxury market here."
GLOBAL DRIVE
GM's drive to make Cadillac a global brand took shape after
its 2009 bankruptcy and restructuring. While Cadillac has been
sold around the world, a pre-bankruptcy GM lacked the financial
clout to boost demand beyond the small numbers sold outside the
United States. Don Butler, GM vice president of marketing for
Cadillac, said that changed with Akerson's arrival in late-2010,
as the new CEO pushed for the brand to go global.
One key element of that makeover is to go where Cadillac has
not gone in recent years, prompting the creation of two main
products: a full-size Cadillac XTS sedan that GM launched in the
United States in June, and the new compact ATS sedan, Cadillac's
smallest and most-affordable model that GM hopes will be a
viable alternative to the BMW 3-Series.
The addition of the XTS and ATS will push up Cadillac's
coverage of the U.S. market's luxury segment, for example, to 80
percent from 50 percent. That will rise further in the next
three years as Cadillac introduces 10 all-new or significantly
refreshed products, including the ELR plug-in electric coupe and
possibly a flagship sedan.
But Cadillac's problem is not just lacking full market
coverage in the United States. In China, its cars have a
reputation for being big gas guzzlers. That, say dealers, is a
big minus in China where even luxury car buyers are thriftier
than their U.S. counterparts.
While GM is tweaking its Cadillac designs for the China
market, the Detroit automaker is not going for a full visual
makeover. Its challenge: how do you tone down the design while
also ensuring a unique and differentiated style?
As many luxury car buyers in China have chauffeurs, GM has
stretched the wheel base of the SLS to make its rear seats more
comfortable. China is also the only market where the SLS comes
with a 2-liter turbo engine.
GM produces the SLS - the only Cadillac car it makes in
China - at a joint venture plant with SAIC in
Shanghai. It also plans to make the new XTS there. Akerson said
in April that Cadillac would add a new model each year in China
through 2016. To help boost China sales, GM also aims to add 30
Cadillac dealers by end-2013, raising its total to 200.
This is all good news for dealers like Liu Guilin, general
manager of a Beijing Cadillac dealership, which now counts
largely on the SRX, a sports utility vehicle, to win customers.
"The edgy design works pretty well for the SRX because SUV
buyers want to stand out in the crowd, but that's not something
people look for in a business sedan," Liu said.
GM still has some way to go to convince potential buyers.
Qi Lin, a 28-year-old state-owned company employee in the
northeast port city of Tianjin, had enough money to buy a luxury
car and looked at the Cadillac CTS - but bought a Hyundai
Sonata.
"The CTS's interior looked too conservative. It's not for
young buyers like me," said Qi, who was also worried about the
car's gas guzzling 3-liter engine.