BEIJING Aug 5 General Motors said on Friday it had sold 173,398 vehicles in China in July, down 1.8 percent from a year earlier.

Sales in the first seven months came to 1.45 million units, up 4.4 percent from the year-ago period, the U.S. automaker said in a statement.

GM operates vehicle ventures in China with state auto groups SAIC Motor Corp and FAW Group.

