BEIJING May 7 General Motors and its China joint ventures sold 227,217 vehicles in the country in April, up 11.7 percent from a year earlier.

From January to April, sales came to 972,369 vehicles, up 9.4 percent from the year-ago period, GM said in a statement.

GM makes cars in China in partnership with SAIC Motor Corp and FAW Group. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)