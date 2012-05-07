BRIEF-Wesdome Gold Mines qtrly basic income per share C$0.02
* Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update
BEIJING May 7 General Motors and its China joint ventures sold 227,217 vehicles in the country in April, up 11.7 percent from a year earlier.
From January to April, sales came to 972,369 vehicles, up 9.4 percent from the year-ago period, GM said in a statement.
GM makes cars in China in partnership with SAIC Motor Corp and FAW Group. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)
* Releases fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Elementia Sab De Cv * Elementia announces fourth quarter 2016 results * Q4 revenue $5.45 billion Further company coverage: