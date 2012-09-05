Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
Sept 5 General Motors and its China joint ventures sold 220,996 vehicles in the country in August, up 7.3 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.
For the first eight months, sales were up 11.2 percent at 1.84 million units, GM said in a statement.
Sales in July rose 15.1 percent year on year.
GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.