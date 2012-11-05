SHANGHAI/BEIJING Nov 5 General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold 251,812 vehicles in the country in October, up 14 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Monday.

The pace of growth was faster than the 1.7 percent year-on-year rise achieved in September.

For the first ten months, sales were up 11 percent to 2.3 million units, the company said in a statement.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp.

Its flagship car venture in Shanghai sold 117,611 cars in October, up 14 percent from a year earlier. Sales of its mini van venture in south China came to 129,806, up 16 percent.