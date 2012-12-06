BRIEF-Rapier Gold announces private placement for aggregate proceeds of up to $2.5 mln
* Rapier Gold Inc announces private placement to continue exploration programs at pen gold project
BEIJING Dec 6 General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold 260,018 vehicles in the country in November, up 9.7 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Thursday.
The pace of growth was slower than the 14 percent year-on-year rise achieved in October.
For the first 11 months, sales were up 10.4 percent to 2.6 million units, the company said in a statement.
GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp.
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 European Union data protection watchdogs said on Monday they were still concerned about the privacy settings of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system despite the U.S. company announcing changes to the installation process.