BEIJING Dec 6 General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold 260,018 vehicles in the country in November, up 9.7 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Thursday.

The pace of growth was slower than the 14 percent year-on-year rise achieved in October.

For the first 11 months, sales were up 10.4 percent to 2.6 million units, the company said in a statement.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp.