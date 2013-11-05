BEIJING Nov 5 General Motors Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 282,446 vehicles in China in October, a 12.2 percent increase from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

In September, GM's vehicle sales had risen 13.7 percent year on year.

During the first 10 months, GM and its China joint ventures sold 2.595 million vehicles, up 11.2 percent from a year earlier.

In a recent interview with Reuters, GM China President Bob Socia said that the company's China sales were likely to grow this year by 300,000 to 3 million vehicles.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.