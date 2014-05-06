Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
BEIJING May 6 General Motors Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 278,263 vehicles in China in April, up 6.3 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.
The company's sales in the first four months of the year came to 1,197,375 vehicles, up 11 percent from the same period a year earlier.
GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Elliott Management Corporation sends a letter to Arconic board demanding a "full, fair and independent accounting of secret vote-buying agreement" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 The Alberta Energy Regulator said on Monday it is responding to a crude spill by Husky Energy Inc in Canada's oil-rich Alberta, and while the pipeline in question has been shut, the leaked volume and cause are unknown.