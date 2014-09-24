SHANGHAI, Sept 24 General Motors Co
expects to sell three million cars in China for the second
straight year in 2014, its China President Matthew Tsien said on
Wednesday.
Tsien made the remarks at a media event in Shanghai.
GM sold 2.26 million vehicles in China during the first
eight months of the year, up 11.1 percent from a year earlier.
GM has said it expects its China sales to expand 8-10
percent this year, roughly in line with overall growth of
China's auto market.
GM, which sells cars in China under brands including
Chevrolet, Buick and Cadillac, competes with global rivals such
as Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Corp in
the world's biggest auto market.
