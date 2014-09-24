SHANGHAI, Sept 24 General Motors Co expects to sell three million cars in China for the second straight year in 2014, its China President Matthew Tsien said on Wednesday.

Tsien made the remarks at a media event in Shanghai.

GM sold 2.26 million vehicles in China during the first eight months of the year, up 11.1 percent from a year earlier.

GM has said it expects its China sales to expand 8-10 percent this year, roughly in line with overall growth of China's auto market.

GM, which sells cars in China under brands including Chevrolet, Buick and Cadillac, competes with global rivals such as Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Corp in the world's biggest auto market. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Brenda Goh)