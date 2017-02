BEIJING, April 5 General Motors said on Thursday it sold 257,944 vehicles in China in March, up 10.7 percent from a year earlier.

From January through March, sales came to 745,152 vehicles, up 8.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, it said.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with SAIC Motor Corp and FAW Group. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Kim Coghill)