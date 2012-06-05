BEIJING, June 5 General Motors and its China joint ventures sold 231,183 vehicles in the country in May, up 21.3 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

Sales came to 1.2 million from January through May, up 11.5 percent from the year-ago level, it said in a statement.

GM make vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp.

(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)