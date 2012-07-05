BEIJING, July 5 General Motors and its China joint ventures sold 213,495 vehicles in the country in June, up 10.1 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Thursday.

China auto sales totalled 1.42 million from January through June, up 7.3 percent from the year-ago level, GM said in a statement.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Kevin Yao; Editing by Michael Perry)