Lufthansa accepts mediator's recommendation in dispute with pilots
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 Lufthansa said it had accepted the recommendations made by a mediator in a long-running row over pay with pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit.
BEIJING, July 5 General Motors and its China joint ventures sold 213,495 vehicles in the country in June, up 10.1 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Thursday.
China auto sales totalled 1.42 million from January through June, up 7.3 percent from the year-ago level, GM said in a statement.
GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Kevin Yao; Editing by Michael Perry)
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toshiba Corp has decided to delay the sale of shares in its chip business to the next financial year or later, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.
Feb 15 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 2.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as more people booked its rooms at higher prices.