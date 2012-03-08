BEIJING, March 8 General Motors Co is recalling 16,618 imported Chevrolet Captiva and Opel Antara in China to fix potential problems with the antilock braking system, China's top quality watchdog said.

The models were made between April 11, 2006, and November 9, 2009, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)