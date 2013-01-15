(Corrects Jan 14 story to show figure in first paragraph was for December, not 2012)

BEIJING Jan 14 General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold 242,486 vehicles in the country in December, up 23.2 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Monday.

The pace of growth was faster than the 9.7 percent annual rise achieved in November, thanks in part to a 41.7 percent sales gain at its car venture with partner SAIC Motor Corp .

For the full year, sales were up 11.3 percent to 2.84 million units, the company said in a statement.

GM also makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Ken Wills)