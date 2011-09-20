* No timetable for first GM-SAIC electric vehicle

* Both partners making equal investments in project

* China aims for 1 mln green vehicles by 2020

By Ben Klayman

Sept 20 General Motors Co (GM.N) and its Chinese partner SAIC Motor Corp (600104.SS) signed an agreement on Tuesday to develop and build electric vehicles in the world's largest auto market.

The deal will allow GM and SAIC to eventually offer electric vehicles that qualify for Chinese green subsidies, something GM's Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid electric car doesn't qualify for since it is not built in China, GM spokesman Jay Cooney said.

The Volt will go on sale in China later this year, but without the subsidies that can cut prices by roughly 30 percent.

Industry observers and U.S. lawmakers have said that by limiting the subsidies to locally built models, the Chinese government was pressuring companies like GM to share advanced technology with its Chinese partners. GM officials deny that.

"I can tell you categorically, we're not being pressured by the Chinese government to share Volt technology," said Cooney, who added there are no plans to build the Volt in China.

China has set an ambitious target to have 1 million green vehicles on the road by 2020, up from a few thousand at best currently.

Last year, the Chinese government unveiled a pilot program to hand out subsidies to buyers of fuel-efficient cars in five Chinese cities as it moves to cut emissions in the world's most populous country, which is also the world's largest producer of greenhouse gases. [ID:nTOE6A3044]

But those subsidies, which favor electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, only cover locally made green models, reflecting Beijing's resolve to promote domestic brands and locally built products.

That potentially put GM's Volt and Nissan Motor Co Ltd's (7201.T) Leaf at a significant disadvantage by making the vehicles too expensive for many Chinese buyers.

Nissan, which will begin selling the Leaf in China later this year, previously said it would build an electric vehicle with its Chinese partner in that market by 2015.

GM and SAIC said their Chinese joint venture's engineering and design operations will develop the electric vehicle architecture as well as key parts.

The companies, which are making equal investments in the project, said product details and timing will be announced at a later date.

"Our agreement will enable SAIC and GM to take advantage of economies of scale and get new technology to the market faster than by going it alone," SAIC Motor President Chen Hong said in a statement.

The Shanghai GM joint venture introduced the Chevy Sail electric concept vehicle late last year. Vehicles developed under the partnership will be sold in China under Shanghai GM and SAIC brands, and GM also will use the architecture to build electric vehicles globally.

The agreement finalizes a nonbinding memorandum on cooperation for green-vehicle development SAIC and GM signed last November. At the time, SAIC agreed to buy a 1 percent stake in GM through an initial public offering held to make GM a public company again and cut the U.S. Treasury's stake in the company.

The Shanghai GM joint venture builds Chevy, Buick and Cadillac vehicles in China.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit, editing by Dave Zimmerman)