SHANGHAI, Sept 21 General Motors Co
expects China's vehicle market to grow about 5 percent this year
to 19-19.2 million units, the company's China President Kevin
Wale said on Wednesday.
China's vehicle sales grew 3.3 percent in the first eight
months from a year earlier, to 11.98 million units, according to
the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).
The country's once-sizzling auto market has reverted to a
more subdued growth pattern after the government ended tax
incentives for small cars and subsidies for van buyers in rural
areas.
