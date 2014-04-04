METALS-London copper hits over 1-wk top as dollar drops in wake of Fed
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan -ILZSG
SHANGHAI, April 4 General Motors Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 313,283 vehicles in China in March, up 7.8 pct from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.
That follows a 19.9 percent year-on-year jump in February and a 12 percent rise in January.
The company's sales in the first three months of the year came to 919,114 vehicles, up 12.6 percent from the same period a year earlier.
GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in choppy trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.