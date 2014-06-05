SHANGHAI, June 5 General Motors Co and
its Chinese joint ventures sold 276,109 vehicles in China in
May, up 9.2 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said
on Thursday.
That follows a 6.3 percent year-on-year rise in April and a
7.8 rise in March.
The company's sales in the first five months of the year
came to 1.47 million vehicles, up 10.7 percent from the same
period a year earlier.
GM plans to invest $12 billion in China between 2014 and
2017 and build five more plants to ramp up its manufacturing
capacity, its China president Matt Tsien said at the Beijing
auto show in April.
GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with China FAW
Group Corp and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch and Shanghai newsroom)