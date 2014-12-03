SHANGHAI Dec 3 General Motors Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 310,094 vehicles in China in November, up 5.3 percent from the same month a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.

That follows a 3.2 percent year-on-year rise in October and a 15.2 percent rise in September.

The company's sales in the first 11 months of the year totaled 3.18 million vehicles, up 10.1 percent from the same period a year earlier.

GM has said it plans to invest $12 billion in China between 2014 and 2017 and build five more plants to ramp up its manufacturing capacity.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with China FAW Group Corp and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Brenda Goh)