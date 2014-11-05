SHANGHAI Nov 5 General Motors Co and its
Chinese joint ventures sold 291,371 vehicles in China in
October, up 3.2 percent from the same month a year earlier, the
U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.
That follows a 15.2 percent year-on-year rise in September
and a 14.0 percent rise in August.
The company's sales in the first 10 months of the year
totaled 2.87 million vehicles, up 10.7 percent from the same
period a year earlier.
GM plans to invest $12 billion in China between 2014 and
2017 and build five more plants to ramp up its manufacturing
capacity, its China president Matt Tsien said at the Beijing
auto show in April.
GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with China FAW
Group Corp and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.
