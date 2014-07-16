By Samuel Shen and Ben Klayman
July 17
SHANGHAI/DETROIT, July 17 General Motors Co
is responding to surging Chinese demand for large family
vehicles, a trend likely to deepen as Beijing eases its
one-child policy, by redesigning its distribution network to
speed up sales of its Baojun family range.
Sales in China of family-sized multipurpose vehicles or
MPVs, surged 55 percent during the first half, far outpacing the
8.4 percent growth in the overall auto market.
The change in strategy is also a response to increased
competition in the country's rural markets and lower-tier cities
where newly emerging middle-class consumers are clamoring to buy
low-cost vehicles.
"In general, as incomes rise and as the one-child policy has
been relaxed, the trend is going to be toward more
passenger-like characteristics, more refinement, more
multi-purpose and more family-oriented functional vehicles and
that's the direction we want to go," said Ray Bierzynski, the
outgoing vice president of GM's venture with SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
and Wuling Automobile Co.
In an effort to establish a dominant presence, GM and SAIC,
China's biggest automaker, have begun combining sales channels
of its two largely-China-only brands.
The brands include the 30-year-old "workhorse" microvan
brand "Wuling" and a newer passenger car brand called "Baojun".
GM hopes to create a limited number of what it calls "dual-brand
stores" where consumers could buy vehicles from both brands.
GM's move is a result of the competition it faces from
similar brands like Nissan Motor Co's "Venucia", which
sells for as low as 42,800 yuan ($6,900), and those from
Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corp and Honda
Motor Co.
The change is also in response to a shift in consumer
preferences that now favor more family-oriented multi-purpose
vehicles (MPVs) instead of bare-bones micro cargo vans priced as
low as 30,000 yuan ($4,800).
Wuling, the main brand operated by SAIC-GM-Wuling, one of
GM's key joint ventures in China, has been a huge success story
since GM invested in the company in 2002.
It sold 1.48 million vehicles last year, up 11 percent from
2012 and accounted for almost half of the overall volume GM
generates in China each year with its joint-venture partners. GM
and its partners sold 3.2 million vehicles in 2013.
NEED FOR SPEED
Three years ago SAIC-GM-Wuling launched its Baojun brand,
but its growth has slowed in recent months because it lacked
family vans. Baojun sold 37,880 vehicles during the first half
of this year, down 16 percent from a year earlier.
To help Baojun regain momentum, SAIC-GM-Wuling a year ago
gave 30 Baojun retail outlets an opportunity to sell Wuling's
key multi-purpose van, called the "Hong Guang S", which starts
at 61,800 yuan.
In April it allowed certain Wuling stores to sell a Baojun
hatchback called the "610", available for as low as 65,800 yuan.
As part of that move, SAIC-GM-Wuling plans to allow Wuling
stores to sell another Baojun model called the "730", a
seven-seat family van due to hit showrooms in August.
GM China chief Matt Tsien said SAIC-GM-Wuling is
experimenting with the dual-dealer model because Baojun, with
480 stores in operation now, "hasn't expanded as rapidly as we
would like."
SAIC-GM-Wuling's Bierzynski, who is due to retire at the end
of July, also said increased competition in China's rural
markets was a factor driving the company to take advantage of
Wuling's extensive market reach.
The group has some 1,500 of its 2,000-plus sales outlets in
so-called Tier 4 to Tier 6 cities with smaller populations than
Tier 1 cities like Beijing or Shanghai.
While GM currently has no plans for a complete merger of the
distribution channels of Baojun and Wuling brands, Bierzynski
said SAIC-GM-Wuling plans to boost the number of dual-brand
stores "step by step" wherever it makes sense.
Going forward, "the focus will be on dual dealer," GM China
chief Tsien told Reuters.
($1 = 6.2075 Chinese yuan)
