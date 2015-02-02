DETROIT Feb 2 The number of eligible claims for
deaths and injuries linked to the defective General Motors Co
ignition switch that led to the recall of 2.6 million
older cars should rise, an official responsible for
administering the victim compensation fund said on Monday.
The number of deaths deemed eligible for compensation under
the program established by GM, the No. 1 U.S. automaker, stands
at 51 and will "absolutely" rise from there as more of the
claims are processed, fund deputy administrator Camille Biros
said in an interview.
The number of eligible catastrophic injuries and less
serious injuries are eight and 69, respectively, she said.
After a rush of claims filed ahead of the Jan. 31 deadline,
the current number of claims received as of Sunday was 4,180, up
from 3,068 on Jan. 23, Biros said. Since the end of last
Thursday, about 700 claims had been filed, and January was the
heaviest month for claims with more than 1,600 filed, she said.
The total number of claims could rise further as any claims
not yet received with a time stamp from before the deadline
would be accepted, she said.
Biros, who works with administrator Kenneth Feinberg, said
the program likely will be processing claims through the end of
spring.
GM has been criticized for waiting 11 years to begin the
recall of millions of cars last year with ignition-switch
problems that have been linked to fatalities. The switch can
slip out of position, stalling the vehicle and disabling air
bags.
GM hired Feinberg, who ran high-profile victim compensation
funds for the Sept. 11 attacks and Deepwater Horizon oil spill,
to handle an out-of-court compensation program to pay claims on
behalf of people injured or killed because of the switch.
The Detroit company gave Feinberg free rein to determine who
to compensate and will not challenge his decisions. It set aside
$400 million to $600 million to pay for the program.
The original deadline had been Dec. 31 for filing claims,
and GM had extended it to Jan. 31. Two U.S. senators had called
on the automaker to further extend the deadline, but the company
declined.
