May 25 LAWSUIT SAYS EMISSIONS TESTING HAS REVEALED THAT SILVERADO, SIERRA MODELS' EMISSIONS ARE HIGHER THAN FEDERAL REGULATORS PERMIT LAWSUIT ACCUSES GM OF USING THREE DEFEAT DEVICES IN ITS DURAMAX DIESEL ENGINES LAWSUIT FILED BY THE HAGENS BERMAN LAW FIRM SEEKS CLASS ACTION STATUS ON BEHALF OF SILVERADO, SIERRA OWNERS FOR 2011-2016 MODEL YEARS General motors is sued over emissions from its silverado and sierra hd vehicles equipped with diesel engines -- court filing LAWSUIT ACCUSES GM OF EMPLOYING SO-CALLED "DEFEAT DEVICES" THAT CAUSE INCREASED EMISSIONS WHEN VEHICLES SENSE THEY ARE NOT BEING TESTED FOR EMISSIONS LAWSUIT FILED IN FEDERAL COURT IN DETROIT SEEKS VARIOUS DAMAGES, INCLUDING REFUNDS OR LOST VEHICLE VALUE