BRIEF-Senator Minerals increases private placement to $1.8 mln
* Senator Minerals increases private placement to $1.8 million
(Corrects to remove diesel reference from engine description)
DETROIT, March 28 General Motors Co said on Friday that it has told its dealers to stop selling Chevrolet Cruze small cars equipped with 1.4-liter turbo engines, but gave no reason for the decision.
In the middle of recalling 1.6 million cars to replace defective ignition switches linked to at least 12 deaths, the No. 1 U.S. automaker said the affected Cruze cars from model years 2013 and 2014 are not being recalled. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Senator Minerals increases private placement to $1.8 million
KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 Major cinema chains in Muslim-majority Malaysia have postponed the release of Walt Disney's "Beauty and the Beast", cleared by censors after a "gay moment" was cut, due to "unforeseen circumstances".
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.