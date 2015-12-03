* Opel Zafira 1.6 CDTi exceeds official CO2 levels - ARD
* German broadcaster cites Opel internal tests
* Opel says its certified CO2 emissions are "correct"
BERLIN, Dec 3 General Motors' Opel
division has denied understating carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions
and fuel consumption after a German media report said the
carmaker's own tests on one of its models had shown strong
deviations from official data.
German broadcaster ARD's Monitor documentary said on
Thursday fuel consumption and CO2 emissions from Opel's Zafira
1.6 CDTi multi-purpose vehicle had been found to exceed the
carmaker's certified data by 15 percent on average.
Three tests of the Zafira conducted by Opel in-house in late
October revealed the discrepancies, Monitor said, adding its own
tests of a 1.6-litre diesel-powered Zafira conducted at an
emissions laboratory in Switzerland had found the model's CO2
emissions exceeded Opel's official data by about 20 percent.
"The CO2 values published by Opel are correct," the carmaker
said.
"CO2 and consumption measurements are clearly defined by the
law," it said, adding its findings on the CO2 levels of its
models were monitored by independent inspectors.
Volkswagen's admission to cheating diesel
emissions on up to 11 million vehicles and CO2 certification
data on about 800,000 cars has drawn attention to a wider
pattern of legal test manipulation that stops short of outright
cheating.
Germany's environmental lobby group DUH said in October the
Zafira 1.6 CDTi had shown excessive emissions of nitrous oxide,
a claim that was denied by Opel at the time.
French rival Renault last month said it contested
findings by DUH that its Espace minivan released toxic diesel
emissions 25 times over legal limits in tests carried out on
DUH's behalf by a Swiss university.
VW is bracing for costs of at least 2 billion euros ($2.2
billion) from the CO2 cheating and has said it would foot the
bill for extra taxes incurred by drivers as a result.
($1 = 0.9229 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter)