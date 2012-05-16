* Seen as first highly visible crack in Facebook strategy
* GM to keep pages on social networking site
* GM spent $1.1 bln on US ads last year -research firm
* Facebook stock to debut Friday; IPO offering increased
(Recasts and writes through with new comments)
By Ben Klayman and Alexei Oreskovic
DETROIT/SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 General Motors Co
said on Tuesday it will stop advertising on Facebook,
even as the social networking website prepares to go public,
with a source familiar with the matter saying the automaker had
decided Facebook's ads had little impact on consumers.
The decision by GM, the third-largest advertiser in the
United States, marks the first highly visible crack in
Facebook's strategy and underscores doubts about whether
advertising on Facebook works better than traditional media.
"This does highlight what we are arguing is the riskiness of
the overall Facebook business model," said Brian Wieser,
Internet and media analyst at Pivotal Research Group.
"It is not a sure thing. It sure looks likely that it will
be one of the most important ad-supported media properties, but
it's not certain because there will be marketers who are
challenged to prove the effectiveness of the marketing vehicle."
For now, these worries do not appear to be impeding strong
investor demand, with Facebook Inc increasing the size of
its offering by 25 percent to raise about $15 billion, a
separate source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Facebook, founded eight years ago by Mark Zuckerberg in a
Harvard dorm room, is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq on
Friday.
GM said it will still have Facebook pages, which cost
nothing to create and for which it pays no fees, to market its
vehicles and added that it is not unusual for it to move
spending around various media outlets.
"In terms of Facebook specifically, while we currently do
not plan to continue with advertising, we remain committed to an
aggressive content strategy through all of our products and
brands, as it continues to be a very effective tool for engaging
with our customers," GM said.
Facebook declined to comment on GM's move.
SOME IN FAVOUR
Concerns about advertising on Facebook are not confined to
GM, with an executive at another large consumer products company
saying it was hard to know if it is worth the money spent.
"Is it just a shiny new object, or is it a real value
proposition?" said the executive, who asked not to be
identified.
But Ford Motor Co said it was committed to advertising
on Facebook and is boosting its spending, including ad buys.
"You just can't buy your way into Facebook," said Ford
spokesman Scott Monty. "You need to have a credible presence and
be doing innovative things."
More than 20 percent of Ford's marketing budget is spent on
digital and social media, he said. The company launched its 2011
Explorer SUV on Facebook and other digital outlets for a
fraction of the cost of a Super Bowl TV spot, which cost $3.5
million on average per 30 seconds this year.
Another fan of Facebook is Japanese automaker Subaru
, which started using banner ads at the website in the
past year in addition to its free content. "Advertising plus
content equals more clicks to our website, which we like,"
Subaru spokesman Michael McHale said.
GETTING GLITZY
Facebook has ramped up its outreach to Madison Avenue in
recent years. Last year Facebook hired Carolyn Everson, an ad
industry veteran who worked at Microsoft Corp, Viacom's MTV
Networks and Walt Disney Co, and the company hosted a splashy
event in New York in March to showcase its newest ad offerings.
John Battelle, chairman of the Internet advertising network
Federated Media, said Facebook may need to invest more heavily
in building relationships with major advertisers.
It may also need to develop richer, more customized
advertising offerings, even though such efforts would likely be
less profitable than traditional display or pay-per-click
advertising.
"GM is a warning shot across the bow," said Battelle.
GM, which ranks behind Procter & Gamble Co and AT&T
Inc in advertising spending, spent $1.1 billion on U.S.
ads last year, according to ad-tracking firm Kantar Media.
It spent about $271 million on online display and search ads
excluding Facebook advertising.
GM spends about $40 million on its Facebook presence, but
only about $10 million of that is paid to Facebook for
advertising, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first
reported GM's plans to drop Facebook ads. The remaining budget
covers the creation of content and the advertising and media
agencies involved, the newspaper said.
(Additional reporting by Deepa Seetharaman and Bernie Woodall
in Detroit, Jim Finkle in Boston and Martinne Geller in New
York; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz, Matthew Lewis, M.D. Golan and
Edwina Gibbs)