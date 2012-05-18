* Facebook fails to sell GM on benefits of paid ads
By Ben Klayman and Bernie Woodall
DETROIT/NEW YORK, May 17 Facebook may
only have itself to blame for why General Motors rained
on its IPO parade this week.
GM announced the decision to drop Facebook paid ads on
Tuesday in what was the first highly visible crack in Facebook's
strategy and illustrated doubts about its perceived advantage
over traditional media.
GM's decision followed Facebook officials' failure to
convince top marketing executives at the U.S. automaker of the
benefits of Facebook's paid ads at a meeting that took place in
the past few weeks, people familiar with the meeting said on
Thursday.
That was after Facebook officials focused more on touting
the social networking website's free pages, the sources said.
"It kind of backfires on them in a funny way," said one of
the sources, who asked not to be identified, of the emphasis on
the free pages.
News of the meeting, which sources said took place at
Facebook's Menlo Park, California, headquarters, comes on the
eve of its much-anticipated market debut. The company on
Thursday priced its initial public offering at the top of its
target range and is set to raise up to $18.4 billion.
Facebook and GM declined to comment about the meeting or
their relationship.
GM dropped its Facebook ads because they were less effective
than other options such as Google's AdSense, the
sources said. Facebook's ads garner about half the clicks per
page view, a measure of effectiveness, compared with the average
website.
Moreover, Facebook's ad prices were expected to rise after
the company's IPO. Ad prices are set in auction and vary
depending on the target audience.
Some investors fear Facebook has not yet determined how to
make money from the growing number of users who access the
website from their smart phones. Further, revenue growth from
its ad business has slowed in recent months.
However, Facebook boosted the price and the size of the
offering earlier this week, underscoring investor enthusiasm for
the company's shares despite ongoing questions about its
long-term money-making capabilities.
During the meeting with GM, Facebook officials emphasized
the lure of free posted content on their website, the sources
said. By contrast, the ads looked "kind of meager and perhaps
expensive by comparison," one source said.
'SEE IF IT WORKS'
GM, the third-largest U.S. advertiser, will still maintain
Facebook pages, which cost nothing to create and for which it
pays no fees, to market its vehicles.
Sources said GM's decision was not permanent and the Detroit
automaker could buy Facebook ads in the future.
"They're just going to try not doing it for a while and see
how it goes; just make content and if it works, it works," one
source said.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has said in the run-up to
the IPO that the company was built to accomplish a "social
mission," but has also ranked creating a "transformative"
advertising experience as a top priority.
But so far, Facebook's "click-through rate", also known as
"clicks per page view," is half the average for ads on the
Internet, according to Larry Kim, founder and chief technology
officer of Internet ad consultant Wordstream.
The average targeted ad on the Internet is "clicked" on by a
consumer once every 1,000 times it is viewed, Kim said.
Facebook's rate is half that, while Google's is 4 in 1,000.
"Facebook is good in that an advertiser can target based on
age and gender by measuring certain 'likes,' but is not
connecting with the right audience at the right time," he said,
calling the website's banner ads staid and uninspiring.
Google's banner ads are more targeted, even following a
consumer from website to website, Kim said.
GM, which ranks behind Procter & Gamble Co and AT&T
Inc in U.S. advertising spending, spent $1.1 billion on
U.S. ads last year, according to ad-tracking firm Kantar Media.
It spent about $271 million on online display and search ads
excluding Facebook advertising.
