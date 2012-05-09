PARIS May 9 General Motors said it plans to sell its gearbox plant in Strasbourg, eastern France and will invite bids from potential investors.

"The company intends to pursue potential buyers that will continue operations with the existing workforce, supply base and customers," Detroit-based GM said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Strasbourg plant employs about 1,000 workers and last year produced 280,000 six-speed transmissions, mainly for customers outside Europe, the company said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)