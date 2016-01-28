(Adds comment from Jim Koons Management)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Jan 28 General Motors Co and
two dealership companies, Jim Koons Management and Lithia Motors
Inc, will settle allegations they advertised that they
sold carefully inspected cars that in fact had unrepaired safety
recalls, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.
The FTC's allegations were that GM said its "certified
pre-owned vehicles" had a 172-point inspection but failed to
disclose that no one had repaired such critical issues as an
ignition switch defect that can affect engine power, steering,
braking and airbag deployment.
GM paid more than $2 billion in total costs connected to its
recall of older Chevrolet Cobalt and other cars linked to 124
deaths and 275 injuries. GM issued a record setting 84 recall
campaigns with more than 26 million vehicles in the United
States in 2014.
Under the terms of the settlement with the FTC, the
companies are barred from saying their cars are safe unless all
relevant repairs, including recalls, have been done or unless
the companies disclose that the vehicle needs repair.
The companies are also required to contact customers by mail
to tell them about the recalls.
GM said that it had been told of the FTC probe in June 2015,
and made changes to ensure that repairs needed because of
recalls were taken care of.
"We made changes to our certified pre-owned marketing
program last year to address the FTC's concerns and we are
pleased with the proposed resolution of the matter," said James
Cain, a GM spokesman.
Koons said that it was unaware of any customer complaints
about its advertising or disclosures. "We agreed to a settlement
with the FTC to avoid the costs and disruption of litigation,"
the company said in a statement. "We do not admit any
wrongdoing."
Litha did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
