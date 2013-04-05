BERLIN, April 5 General Motors CEO Dan
Akerson and the new head of GM's Opel unit will visit Chancellor
Angela Merkel next Thursday, along with members of the GM board,
a German government spokesman said on Friday.
Akerson and Opel's chief executive Karl-Thomas Neumann will
visit Merkel in Berlin on Thursday at 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) for an
hour, said government spokesman Georg Streiter, adding that the
meeting coincided with a meeting of the GM board in Germany.
Last month employees at Opel's Bochum plant in western
Germany rejected a restructuring deal agreed by union leaders
and management, which would have kept the plant open through the
end of 2016 on significantly reduced staff numbers.
This could lead to the plant's closing at the end of next
year.