DETROIT, June 6 General Motors Co shareholders on Tuesday elected all of the automaker's board nominees, handing a defeat to hedge fund Greenlight Capital which had proposed a plan to split the company's shares and a slate of three alternative board nominees.

Preliminary results showed that more than 91 percent of shareholders voted against Greenlight's proposed slate, according to GM officials at the automaker's annual shareholders' meeting. (Reporting By Nick Carey and Joseph White; Editing by Nick Zieminski)