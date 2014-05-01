BRIEF-Verizon and CBS Corp announce multiyear content carriage agreement
* Verizon and CBS Corporation announce multiyear content carriage agreement
May 1 (Reuters) -
* GM dealers delivered 254,076 vehicles in U.S. in April, total sales were up 7 percent
* GM fleet sales were up 5 percent and retail sales were up 8 percent
* GM says 2014 estimate of U.S. SAAR for light vehicle sales in 15.5 million range
* GM Says Inventory For All Vehicles At April end 825,805 units versus 815,492 units at March-end
* GM estimates seasonally adjusted annual selling rate for light vehicles of 16.1 million range in April Further company coverage:
* Says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The North West Company Inc announces fourth quarter earnings and an increase in the quarterly dividend