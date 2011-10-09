Oct 9 General Motors Co (GM.N) said it was recalling about 6,000 Chevrolet Corvette Coupes over a concern they may fail to meet a federal safety standard covering rear hinges.

GM said the condition could allow the rear hatch to separate from the vehicle in a crash.

The recall involves the 2011-2012 model years. Of the affected vehicles, the majority were sold in the United States as well as some in Canada.

GM said the issue was discovered in testing and that it knows of no crashes, injuries or customer complaints related to the issue. Dealers will replace both rear hatch hinges free of charge, according to the company. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, editing by Maureen Bavdek)