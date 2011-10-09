Oct 9 General Motors Co (GM.N) said it was
recalling about 6,000 Chevrolet Corvette Coupes over a concern
they may fail to meet a federal safety standard covering rear
hinges.
GM said the condition could allow the rear hatch to
separate from the vehicle in a crash.
The recall involves the 2011-2012 model years. Of the
affected vehicles, the majority were sold in the United States
as well as some in Canada.
GM said the issue was discovered in testing and that it
knows of no crashes, injuries or customer complaints related to
the issue. Dealers will replace both rear hatch hinges free of
charge, according to the company.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, editing by Maureen
Bavdek)