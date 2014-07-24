BRIEF-Vital Therapies announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Vital Therapies announces proposed public offering of common stock
July 24 (Reuters) -
* Q2 earnings per share $0.58 excluding one-time items
* Q2 net income $190 million, or 11 cents a share versus. $1.2 billion, or 75 cents a share year-ago
* Says one-time items total 47 cents a share in Q2
* Says special items include charge of $400 million for victims compensation fund linked to defective ignition switch
* Says cost of victims compensation fund uncertain and could rise by about $200 million
* Special items in quarter also include charge of $874 million to account for co's change in how it accounts for recall costs going forward
* Q2 revenue $39.65 billion versus $39.08 billion year-ago
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $40.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says $1.2 billion in recall costs and $200 million in restructuring costs included as part of business, not one-time items
* Says Q2 profit excluding special items and the $1.2 billion in recall costs would have been $1.7 billion, or $1.02 a share
* Says Q2 N. American operating earnings fell to $1.385 billion from $1.976 billion last year
* Says N. American earnings include the impact of $1 billion in recall related costs
* Says Q2 operating loss in Europe widened to $305 million from a loss of $114 million year-ago
* Q2 international operations operating earnings rose to $315 million from $232 million year-ago
* Says Q2 operating loss in S. America was $81 million versus profit of $54 million year-ago
* GM CFO declined to say what went into determining the victims compensation fund total other than it was based on actuarial data
* GM CFO says company expects business in south america to improve slightly in the second half of the year
* GM says ended quarter with total automotive liquidity of $38.8 billion
* GM CFO says company remains on track to be profitable in Europe by mid decade
* Reaffirms company on or ahead of plan to deliver results promised earlier this year for modestly better adjusted earnings excluding effects of recall Source text: bit.ly/1peITH9 Further company coverage:
* Vital Therapies announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc - on March 16, board appointed Steven Mento as company's acting principal financial officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mN9zSd) Further company coverage:
March 21 Package delivery company FedEx Corp reported an 18.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the TNT Express acquisition and strength in its ground business, its second biggest unit.