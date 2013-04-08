By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, April 8 General Motors Co
expects the new version of the Chevrolet Impala to lure more
retail buyers, allowing the U.S. automaker to ditch the large
car's image as king of the car rentals, a top company official
said on Monday.
"We see the mix shift going from about 70 percent fleet and
30 retail, really turning that around, becoming 70 percent
retail," Don Johnson, Chevrolet vice president of sales, told
reporters at the company's assembly plant in Detroit-Hamtramck,
where the Impala is built. Fleet customers include car rental
companies.
Jim Hall, managing director of automotive consulting firm
2953 Analytics, said the key to GM achieving its goals is making
sure consumers know about the new car, and that means spending
the money to advertise it.
"When was the last time you saw an Impala commercial?' he
said. "When you market a car, you keep the public interested in
it. The longer you keep the intensity on marketing the car the
more retail you're going to get."
"This is a segment that demands marketing intensity as far
as paying attention to it," Hall added. "You've got to keep it
in consumers' minds."
Johnson said GM sees Impala's U.S. sales rising from last
year's total of about 169,350, while also increasing the
large-car segment's overall reach and GM's share of that. Sales
growth will come largely from consumers moving up from the
mid-sized car segment, followed by crossovers and near luxury.
GM officials said the new 2014 Impala, which competes with
the Ford Taurus and Toyota Avalon, will attract
younger, more male, more affluent, more educated buyers than the
current model, helping drive down the average age for the
nameplate, which currently is in the upper 50s.
Johnson said the portion of new Impalas sold on lease is
also expected to jump to the segment average of about 35 percent
from its current rate of almost none.
He doesn't see Chevy's push to make Impala more attractive
to consumers cutting into Cadillac sales. The new Impala is
larger and longer than the current version.
GM's first Impala TV commercial ran on opening day of the
Major League Baseball season on March 31, but the full marketing
campaign will hit in mid-May, officials said.
Chevy will continue to sell the current version of the
Impala, the Limited, as long as the demand is there, but it will
be sold only to fleet customers, largely rental car companies,
Johnson said.
Impala is also assembled at GM's Oshawa plant in Ontario,
Canada. The new model is built on the global epsilon platform,
which also is used for the Buick Regal and LaCrosse, Cadillac
XTS and Chevy Malibu cars.