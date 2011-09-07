MUMBAI, Sept 7 General Motors Co's India unit will review its prices in September, a senior executive said on Wednesday, joining the ranks of several automakers mulling a price increase in India to offset rising costs of raw materials.

Speaking on the sidelines of an industry conference, Karl Slym, president of GM India, provided no further detail.

Demand for cars in India is expected to slow more than predicted during this fiscal year, an industry body said on Wednesday, as rising interest rates and vehicle costs prompt a pull-back in spending in the world's second-fastest growing auto market after China.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Jui Chakravorty)