MUMBAI Oct 19 General Motors Co has
restarted the production of its Tavera sport-utility vehicles in
India after receiving regulatory approvals, a company executive
said on Saturday.
In July, GM recalled 114,000 Tavera vehicles, citing issues
relating to emission standards and other regulatory
specifications. It had earlier halted production and sale of the
Tavera BS III and Tavera BS IV models.
"GM India has already received BS III 7,8,9 and 10 seaters
type approvals and production has also started," GM India Vice
President P. Balendran told Reuters. "BS IV approval is under
process and approval is expected anytime now and will start
production soon."