April 11 One person was injured Wednesday morning at a laboratory at the General Motors Co Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, GM said.

GM spokesman Kevin Kelly described the event as an "incident" and declined to confirm local media reports that there was an explosion in a battery laboratory at the GM Tech Center, which is in suburban Detroit.

The local fire department in Warren responded to the incident and was clearing the scene around 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Wednesday, Kelly said.

"The incident is contained," said another GM spokesman, Greg Martin.

