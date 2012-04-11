April 11 One person was injured Wednesday
morning at a laboratory at the General Motors Co
Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, GM said.
GM spokesman Kevin Kelly described the event as an
"incident" and declined to confirm local media reports that
there was an explosion in a battery laboratory at the GM Tech
Center, which is in suburban Detroit.
The local fire department in Warren responded to the
incident and was clearing the scene around 10 a.m. EDT (1400
GMT) on Wednesday, Kelly said.
"The incident is contained," said another GM spokesman, Greg
Martin.
