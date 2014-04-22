DETROIT, April 22 U.S. safety regulators have
opened an investigation to determine if the emergency braking
system on General Motors Co's 2014 Chevrolet Impala is
defective.
There are an estimated 61,000 Impala sedans in the United
States.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
said it opened a preliminary evaluation after a driver complaint
related to his car's autonomous braking system, a safety feature
that is becoming more popular on new vehicles. When a vehicle is
in danger of striking a vehicle in front of it or another
object, the system activates the brakes.
The agency said the driver reported being rear-ended after
the car's automatic braking system caused the car to brake
suddenly without cause. The car was traveling at 40 miles per
hour before the accident occurred, according to a report filed
on the NHTSA website on Tuesday.
"The consumer alleges that the driver assist system
inappropriately activated emergency braking, bringing the
vehicle to a complete stop under what the driver considered to
be full braking force," the NHTSA report said.
This happened three of four times to the consumer, NHTSA
reported.
NHTSA said it opened the preliminary evaluation to assess
the frequency, scope and consequences of the alleged defect.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Leslie Adler)