By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, April 30 General Motors Co said
on Thursday it will spend $5.4 billion over the next three years
on its U.S. manufacturing plants to boost production and vehicle
quality.
"The common thread among our investments is the focus on
product improvements," GM North American manufacturing chief
Cathy Clegg said, adding that the overall investments would
create 650 jobs and retain more than 15,000 existing positions.
The announcement comes as GM and the United Auto Workers
union gear up for negotiations on a new master contract this
fall for roughly 50,000 U.S. hourly workers. UAW leaders have
pushed for the Detroit automakers to invest in union-represented
factories.
GM has budgeted $9 billion for global capital spending in
2015, up from last year's $7 billion, to pay for vehicle
launches and investments in new technology. It has historically
spent about two-thirds of its capital outlay in North America
and officials have forecast the same going forward.
GM outlined about $784 million of the investments for three
Michigan plants, and said it would give details over the next
several months about the remaining $4.6 billion in spending.
The Detroit company said it will spend $520 million on
tooling and equipment for new vehicle programs at its Lansing
Delta Township assembly plant, $139.5 for a new body shop and
stamping facility at pre-production operations in Warren,
Michigan, and $124 million at the Pontiac, Michigan, stamping
plant, where top executives will make the announcement.
Separately, GM is weighing a $1.3 billion investment in its
large SUV plant in Arlington, Texas, that would add 589 jobs.
Local officials have already given approvals for the
project, but GM hasn't confirmed it is making the investment.
GM executives have talked about their desire to eliminate
problems at the Texas plant that have held back production of
highly profitable big SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade. Most GM
truck plants have been running at or near full capacity to meet
demand.
Automakers have been wary of adding too much production
capacity in North America, and risk undoing gains in pricing
power they have achieved since making painful cuts during the
financial crisis. GM and rivals have instead pushed to increase
output at existing plants using additional shifts, overtime and
investments to improve efficiency.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)