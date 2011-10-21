Oct 21 General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Friday that it would invest $325 million on tools and equipment to support production of future electric vehicle parts at a plant near Detroit.

The company did not disclose the timing of the project. It said the investment would add or retain 418 hourly and salaried jobs at the plant in Warren, Michigan, that makes six-speed transmissions for the Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave, GMC Acadia crossover vehicles and Chevy Malibu sedan.

GM did not disclose how the jobs break down between new and retained.

The plant currently employs 679 people. The 2.1-million-square-foot facility, equivalent to the area of 15 city blocks, produced more than 338,000 transmissions in 2010, GM said. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)