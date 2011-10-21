Oct 21 General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Friday
that it would invest $325 million on tools and equipment to
support production of future electric vehicle parts at a plant
near Detroit.
The company did not disclose the timing of the project. It
said the investment would add or retain 418 hourly and salaried
jobs at the plant in Warren, Michigan, that makes six-speed
transmissions for the Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave, GMC
Acadia crossover vehicles and Chevy Malibu sedan.
GM did not disclose how the jobs break down between new and
retained.
The plant currently employs 679 people. The
2.1-million-square-foot facility, equivalent to the area of 15
city blocks, produced more than 338,000 transmissions in 2010,
GM said.
