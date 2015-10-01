BRIEF-National Grid says James Harrison takes over as head of London ops
* James Harrison takes over as national grid gas distribution's head of operations for London
MILFORD, Mich. Oct 1 General Motors Co's product chief, Mark Reuss on Thursday told investors the company will announce new technology development cooperation with Honda Motor Co, but gave no specifics.
GM is already working with Honda on a commercially viable hydrogen fuel cell vehicle around 2020.
Reuss also said GM is pursuing other strategic partnerships "with non-automotive companies" to advance autonomous driving technology.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* James Harrison takes over as national grid gas distribution's head of operations for London
* Comcast Corp- unveils new wireless service with an unlimited data plan called Xfinity Mobile- analyst event
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit a one-month low in line with Treasury yields, which fell on concerns about the Trump administration's ability to implement tax cuts and on safehaven bids due to weakening stock prices, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.