MILFORD, Mich. Oct 1 General Motors Co's product chief, Mark Reuss on Thursday told investors the company will announce new technology development cooperation with Honda Motor Co, but gave no specifics.

GM is already working with Honda on a commercially viable hydrogen fuel cell vehicle around 2020.

Reuss also said GM is pursuing other strategic partnerships "with non-automotive companies" to advance autonomous driving technology.

