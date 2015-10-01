BRIEF-National Grid says James Harrison takes over as head of London ops
* James Harrison takes over as national grid gas distribution's head of operations for London
MILFORD Mich. Oct 1 General Motors Co is developing a "heightened partnership" with vision technology supplier Mobileye NV as part of a broader effort to speed development of autonomous cars, the automaker's global product development chief told investors Thursday.
"We are in very detailed discussions with various potential partners" to speed development of autonomous driving systems, Mark Reuss told investors and analysts.
Using partnerships with non-automotive companies, GM can develop technology related to enable production of self-driving cars more quickly, Reuss said. (Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Comcast Corp- unveils new wireless service with an unlimited data plan called Xfinity Mobile- analyst event
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit a one-month low in line with Treasury yields, which fell on concerns about the Trump administration's ability to implement tax cuts and on safehaven bids due to weakening stock prices, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.