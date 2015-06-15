By Minami Funakoshi
| TOKYO, June 15
TOKYO, June 15 General Motors Co will
re-enter the U.S. medium-duty truck market next year with
Chevrolet-branded vehicles supplied by Japanese truck maker
Isuzu Motors Ltd, people familiar with the matter said
on Monday.
The companies are due to make an announcement soon, the
people said, declining to be identified because the information
is not yet public.
Isuzu's shares rose after a Wall Street Journal report on
the deal. They ended up 1.8 percent while the broader Tokyo
market was flat.
The long-time partners have in the past jointly developed
trucks such as the Chevy Colorado pickup, sold as the i-Series
by Isuzu.
GM sold its stake in Isuzu in 2006 after a 35-year capital
alliance as it faced financial difficulties, and later announced
its exit from the medium-duty truck market when its problems
escalated and it filed for bankruptcy in 2009.
It was not immediately clear how many vehicles Isuzu would
supply under the original equipment manufacturing deal.
Of the total, 80 percent would be powered by diesel engines
and be shipped from Japan. The rest will be assembled at a plant
operated by an Isuzu partner in the United States with gasoline
engines supplied by GM, the sources said.
(Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edmund Klamann)