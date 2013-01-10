DETROIT Jan 10 General Motors Co will
open a third U.S. information technology center as part of its
plan to bring that work in-house and improve the automaker's
efficiency and productivity.
GM said on Thursday it will hire about 1,000 people,
including software developers, database experts and business
analysts, to staff the center near Atlanta. It will be the third
of four centers in the United States GM previously said it would
open.
Last summer, GM, a pioneer in outsourcing information
technology, said it would reverse that trend with plans to
vastly expand the number of in-house IT experts over three
years.
At the time of the announcement, GM outsourced some 90
percent of its IT services and provided 10 percent of that work
in-house, an approach that had been the model at the Detroit
company for most of the last three decades. The U.S. automaker
said it planned to flip those percentages.
GM Chief Information Officer Randy Mott, a former
Hewlett-Packard Co executive, outlined his plans last
June to GM's IT employees, which then numbered about 1,500. GM
currently employs about 2,200 IT staff and that number will rise
to about 9,000 when the transition is completed, Mott said on
Thursday.
"We've been on a journey for the past few months to
transform GM IT," Mott told reporters on a conference call. "One
of the key strategies in this turnaround is the opening of
(information technology) innovation centers in key U.S. markets
and bringing the work back in-house to GM."
Last October, GM said it would shift 3,000 people over six
months to its payroll from HP, which has long handled IT work
for the automaker.
In the two months prior to that, GM had announced plans to
hire 2,000 workers to staff new IT centers in Texas and
Michigan. The location of the fourth IT center will be announced
later but employment will be on the same scale, Mott said.
GM said it has hired more than 700 IT specialists to work at
the centers in Austin, Texas, and Warren, Michigan. The Georgia
center will be located in Roswell, a northern suburb of Atlanta,
and Mott said interviews for the location will begin next week
with hiring to occur as soon as possible.