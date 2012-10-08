Oct 8 General Motors Co said on Monday it
will create 1,500 jobs at a new software development center in
Michigan as part of the U.S. automaker's previously announced
plan to shift information technology work back into the company.
GM said it will hire the software developers, database
experts, analysts and other IT positions over the next four
years for the office in Warren, Michigan. It is the second of
four software development centers GM plans to open, following
one it announced last month in Austin, Texas.
In July, the Detroit automaker said it would reverse years
of outsourcing IT work. GM now outsources about 90 percent of
its IT services and provides the rest in-house, but it wants to
flip those figures in the next three to five years.
The IT overhaul is spearheaded by GM Chief Information
Officer Randy Mott, who outlined the plan to GM's 1,500 IT
employees in June. The former Hewlett-Packard Co
executive believes the moves will make GM more efficient and
productive.
GM, which has not disclosed the cost or savings of its
strategy, plans to cut the automaker's sprawling list of IT
applications by at least 40 percent and move to a more
standardized platform. GM will also simplify the way it
transmits data.
In July, GM said as part of its plan it would shift from 23
data centers worldwide to just two, both in Michigan.